After what was an uncertain start to the season due to Covid-19 and the lockdown, club rugby came out in full blast.

The shortened season saw a lot of old faces and unexpected names turn up in the Waikato club lineups and on the pitch.

This Waikato club rugby XV is made up firstly of evergreen and well-known players who were named in club teams or took the field during the 2020 season. The other players have represented Waikato or other Mitre 10 Cup provinces.

These players may have played in Premier, Premier B, Division 1, Division 1B or Division 2 teams.

They have been named in positions they have played before, although some played out of their usual positions for clubs - e.g. Liam Messam played centre for Raglan and Keith Lowen played first five-eighth for Pirongia.

Fraser Tech had the help of former All Black Carl Hoeft and former Fiji captain Greg Smith within their coaching team. Carlos Spencer was on the coaching staff for Melville and Marty Holah helped coach Hamilton Marist.

2020 Waikato club rugby results:

Premier Division - Winners were Hautapu after beating Ōtorohanga 37-33.

Division 2 - Winners were Hamilton Old Boys Guzzlers beating Raglan 15-14.

Women's Premiership - Winners were Melville beating Hamilton Old Boys 19-10.

Premier B Division, Division 1, Division 1B, Colts and Under 85kg division winners still to be decided in the coming weeks.



WAIKATO CLUB RUGBY XV 2020

1. TED TAUROA – ŌTOROHANGA

BORN: 1982 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: WAIKATO 2002-2012, BAY OF PLENTY 2009, KING COUNTRY 2013

Former Mooloo and Bay of Plenty Steamers prop Ted Tauroa lines up for Ōtorohanga Sports in 2020. Photo / Lauran Robinson

2. HAEREITI HETET – ŌTOROHANGA

BORN: 1997 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: WAIKATO 2018-2019, MĀORI ALL BLACKS 2019

Ōtorohanga Sports captain and Māori All Black, Haereiti Hetet, 2020. Photo / Lauran Robinson

3. VILIAME SEUSEU – ŌTOROHANGA

BORN: 1984 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: FIJI 2008-2009

Former Fijian prop Viliame Seuseu runs the ball up for Ōtorohanga against Melville in 2020. Photo / Lorraine Fox

4. ANTHONY WISE – ŌTOROHANGA

BORN: 1982 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: FIJI 2009-2010, WAIKATO 2012, KING COUNTRY 2013-2017

Anthony Wise barges forward in the Melville defence for Ōtorohanga. Photo / Lorraine Fox

5. TIM BOND – MORRINSVILLE SPORTS

BORN: 1989 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: BAY OF PLENTY 2013-2016, SUNWOLVES 2016, NORTHLAND 2017, WAIKATO 2018-2019

Morrinsville lock Tim Bond (right) helps make a tackle on a Hamilton Old Boys player. Photo / Karen Purdy

6. MITCH JACOBSON – HAUTAPU

BORN: 1996 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: NEW ZEALAND UNDER 20 2014-2017, WAIKATO 2015-2019, CHIEFS 2019, SUNWOLVES 2020

Mitch Jacobson takes the lineout for Hautapu against Melville, 2020. Photo / Mackenzie Kiernan

7. MARTY HOLAH – HAMILTON MARIST

BORN: 1976 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: WAIKATO 1999-2014, CHIEFS 2001-2007, ALL BLACKS 2001-2006, MĀORI ALL BLACKS 2005, JUNIOR ALL BLACKS 2005-2007

Marty Holah takes the ball up for Hamilton Marist against Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / Tony Hall

8. LIAM MESSAM – RAGLAN

BORN: 1984 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: NEW ZEALAND SEVENS 2002-2016, WAIKATO 2003-2015, 2020, NEW ZEALAND UNDER 21 2005, CHIEFS 2006-2018, MĀORI ALL BLACKS 2006-2017, ALL BLACKS 2008-2016

9. TE TOIROA TAHURIORANGI – MELVILLE

BORN: 1995 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: TARANAKI 2015-2019, NEW ZEALAND UNDER 20 2015, HURRICANES 2016-2017, MĀORI ALL BLACKS 2017-2019, CHIEFS 2018-2020, ALL BLACKS 2018, BAY OF PLENTY 2020

All Black halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, during the All Blacks team training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. Photo / File

10. BRENDON MCCULLUM – UNITED MATAMATA SPORTS B

BORN: 1981 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: SOUTH ISLAND SECONDARY SCHOOLS 2000, BLACKCAPS 2002-2016 (CRICKET)

Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum playing first five-eighth for United Matamata Sports B against Ōtorohanga B in 2020. Photo / Lorraine Fox

11. PATRICK OSBORNE – FRASER TECH

BORN: 1987 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: CANTERBURY 2010-2015, 2019, CHIEFS 2013, CHIEFS DEVELOPMENT 2013, HIGHLANDERS 2014-2017, FIJI 2016-2019, WAIKATO 2020

Patrick Osborne (left) and Tawera Kerr-Barlow during All Blacks training 2014 at the the University Oval, Dunedin. Photo / File

12. CARLOS SPENCER – MELVILLE

BORN: 1975 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: HOROWHENUA-KAPITI 1992-1993, AUCKLAND 1994-2004, MĀORI ALL BLACKS 1994-2005, NEW ZEALAND UNDER 21 1995, BLUES 1996-2005, ALL BLACKS 1995-2004, NEW ZEALAND A 1999, LIONS 2010

Full Time at Collins Road Morrinsville Sports 29 Melville 29 With Carlos Spencer taking the field for Melville!!! Posted by Morrinsville Rugby and Sports Club on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

13. KEITH LOWEN – PIRONGIA

BORN: 1974 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: BAY OF PLENTY 1996, WAIKATO 1998-2005, BLUES 1999, CHIEFS 2000-2005, ALL BLACKS 2002, CHEETAHS 2006

One-test All Black Keith Lowen came off the bench for Pirongia agaiinst Te Rapa on their sponsors' day at Pirongia Domain on August 8, 2020. Photo / Jesse Wood

14. KARNE HESKETH – TE AWAMUTU SPORTS B

BORN: 1985 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: OTAGO 2006-2009, JAPAN 2014-2016

Former Japanese player Karne Hesketh takes the ball up the field for Te Awamutu Sports Premier B. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

15. TE MAIRE MARTIN – ŌTOROHANGA

BORN: 1995 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: PENRITH PANTHERS 2016-2017, NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 2017-2019, NEW ZEALAND KIWIS 2016-2018 (RUGBY LEAGUE)

Former Kiwis league player Te Maire Martin (right) with his Ōtorohanga B team in 2020. Photo / Lorraine Fox

RESERVES:

JACOB WAINWRIGHT – HAMILTON OLD BOYS

BORN: 1991 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: SYDNEY STARS 2014-2016 NSW COUNTRY EAGLES 2016-2017 (NRC – AUSTRALIA)

Jake Wainwright was in devastating form for the Bay Mariner's Under 18s in 2009. Photo / File

LUKE MASIREWA – MELVILLE

BORN: 1994 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: NEW ZEALAND SEVENS 2012-2013, 2018

Melville's Luke Masirewa (left) prepares to defend against Hautapu. Photo / Mackenzie Kiernan

DECLAN O'DONNELL – MELVILLE

BORN: 1990 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: NEW ZEALAND SEVENS 2010-2015, WAIKATO 2011-2015, 2018-2019, MĀORI ALL BLACKS 2012, CHIEFS DEVELOPMENT 2012, CHIEFS 2012, 2018, TARANAKI 2016-2017, BLUES 2017

Declan O'Donnell supporting his Melville rugby club in 2020. Photo / Lorraine Fox

DYLAN COLLIER – ŌTOROHANGA

BORN: 1991 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: WAIKATO 2013-2015, CHIEFS DEVELOPMENT 2013, NEW ZEALAND SEVENS 2015-PRESENT), SOUTHLAND 2016

New Zealand Sevens player Dylan Collier before his blazer game for Ōtorohanga Sports, 2020. Photo / Lauran Robinson

DWAYNE SWEENEY – MORRINSVILLE SPORTS

BORN: 1984 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: WAIKATO 2002-2019, NEW ZEALAND SEVENS 2006, CHIEFS 2007-2014, MĀORI ALL BLACKS 2007-2010

Dwayne Sweeney in his 100th match for Morrinsville Sports. Photo / Lauran Robinson

BEAUDEIN WAAKA – MELVILLE

BORN: 1994 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: POVERTY BAY 2012, 2019, TARANAKI 2013-2018, NEW ZEALAND SEVENS 2015-2017

Beaudein Waaka (right) playing for Melville against Hautapu in 2020. Photo / Mackenzie Kiernan

(FRANK) JORDAN BUNCE – FRASER TECH

BORN: 1994 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: NEW ZEALAND SEVENS 2015-2018, WAIKATO 2018

All Black sevens player Jordan Bunce in action during the match against the Australian sevens at the Rotorua International Stadium in 2015. Photo / File

ALEX NANKIVELL – HAUTAPU

BORN: 1996 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: TASMAN 2015-2019, CHIEFS 2017-2020, MĀORI ALL BLACKS 2019

Hautapu player Alex Nankivell takes on the Hamilton Marist defence. Photo / Mackenzie Kiernan

SOLOMONE KOROVATA – ŌTOROHANGA B

BORN: 1980 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: KING COUNTRY 2001, 2008, WAIKATO 2004-2005, NORTHLAND 2006

Solomone Korovata playing for Ōtorohanga B against United Matamata Sports B in 2020. Photo / Lorraine Fox

JAMES SEMPLE – HAMILTON OLD BOYS

BORN: 1990 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: COUNTIES MANUKAU 2010-2011, CHIEFS DEVELOPMENT 2011, BLUES DEVELOPMENT 2012, NORTH HARBOUR 2012-2013

Chiefs development fullback James Semple hits the line against Fiji A in 2011. Photo / File

RENA SCHUSTER – HAMILTON OLD BOYS GUZZLERS

BORN: 1980 REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: BAY OF PLENTY 2005-2007, WAIKATO 2011