The status of the final games of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season remains in doubt with Auckland entering level 3 lockdown until Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the return to levels 3 and 2 last night after confirming four cases of community transmission in South Auckland - all from the same family, but with no known source.



The Blues are set to play the Crusaders at Eden Park on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Blues have released a statement saying a decision on whether the game will go ahead could be made tomorrow.

"The Blues along with fellow Super Rugby Aotearoa partners and NZR are currently assessing the impact of both the Blues-Crusaders and Highlanders-Hurricanes games with the move to Covid-19 Level 3 in Auckland and the rest of the country to Level 2," the statement said.

"NZR is in close and constant dialogue with Government and we will pass on more information when we have it.

"We are working through all the numerous scenarios and will probably be in a better position to comment with more clarity tomorrow (Thursday).

"The players and staff are now based at their homes awaiting updates, ensuring they are meeting all health and tracing requirements to keep safe.

"We are busy this morning readying our facility for shutdown as per level 3 requirements, cleaning gym equipment which will be dispersed around players so they can continue to train and prepare for our final game."