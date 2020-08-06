Ben May has signed a one-year deal to play for the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls in the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup.

The 37-year-old tighthead prop is moving to Taranaki permanently to farm with his wife, Kirstie who is Opunake born and bred.



Ben says he was excited at the opportunity to immerse himself in the Taranaki community as well as making a contribution on the field with the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls.

"I'm looking forward to lacing up for the Amber and Blacks. I want to help develop a dominant forward pack like the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls of old. There is some great young talent in the side which is encouraging."

Taranaki Rugby chief executive Laurence Corlett says he was looking forward to having Ben join the squad.

"Ben is a very experienced campaigner who will add massive value to our team and team culture. He is moving to the province for life after rugby and it is an opportunity for him to have one last hurrah in what has been a fantastic career.

"Ben will help to build depth in our Yarrows Taranaki Bulls front row with his ability to play both sides of the scrum. We are excited to have him on board."



Ben has amassed over 100 Investec Super Rugby matches after debuting with the Crusaders in 2007.

A product of Nelson College, Ben has also made 15 appearances for the Māori All Blacks.