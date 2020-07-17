Injured rugby star Michael Fatialofa has reached another impressive milestone in his recovery from being paralysed in the English Premiership at the start of this year.

Fatialofa is in the midst of a miraculous recovery from a severe spinal injury which left him paralysed from the neck down after suffering a C4 vertebrae fracture and spinal contusion playing for Worcester Warriors against Saracens on January 4.

Just 10 weeks later the former Auckland and Hurricanes lock was seen walking in Royal Bucks, a private hospital which has a renowned spinal unit.

After being discharged from hospital and returning home on June 7, Fatialofa has continued to make major strides in his physical rehab. The latest video update from his wife Tatiana shows just how far he has come, the 27-year-old now seen lifting weights in his back yard.

This step was seen as a particularly positive one for the couple after specialists were concerned about the future function of Michael's arms.

"6 months ago, docs were mostly concerned that his arms & hands would ever move/feel/function again, (more so than his lower body being restored) Seeing him lift today made me cry because I know this is costing him far more than just his physical strength," Tatiana posted on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Worcester Warriors have vowed to "continue to go over and above what is expected" in their support of Fatialofa, who is facing medical bills of £100,000 ($NZ190,000).

Warriors are planning to stage a fund raising day for Fatialofa when Premiership matches resume to help boost a fund for the player, which currently stands at £41,000 (NZ$79,000).