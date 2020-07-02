By RugbyPass

Fresh reports suggest that All Blacks and Blues superstar back Beauden Barrett has agreed a lucrative deal to play for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan.

Reports in the Daily Mail today say that the 29-year-old All Black has agreed a multi-million pound move to the Japanese club, as the exodus of players to Japan continues.

The two-time World Player of the year is currently playing for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa, helping the franchise to a 3-0 start in the new competition.

However, reports suggest that he will not represent the All Blacks for two years, as the New Zealand Rugby Union agreed to the deal to help ease the financial strain of Covid-19. Barrett would move to Japan after this year's All Blacks internationals, and likely be unavailable to play in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Sportsmail article is reporting that Barrett will earn NZ $1.5m per season while he is in Japan, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

In 2019, Barrett confirmed that he would stay with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) for a further four years, but part of Barrett's new contract with the Blues said that he also has an option to take a short playing break in Japan sometime over the next four years, with any break to be negotiated with NZR and the Blues.

It would appear that the former Hurricanes star is now taking this opportunity.

