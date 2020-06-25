New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has confirmed a proposal for the All Blacks to play the Kangaroos in a hybrid union-league match later this year is being considered.

Reports from Australia today emerged that the All Blacks are in "secret talks" with the Kangaroos to stage the match before Christmas.

As it stands, the All Blacks are scheduled to take on the Wallabies in a four-match Bledisloe Cup series, with the first test pencilled in for October 10 and likely to be staged in Wellington.

During a wide-ranging conference call with media on Thursday, Robinson confirmed the Kangaroos match may take place after the Bledisloe Cup series if no other international rugby can be staged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

"The concept of the All Blacks playing the Kangaroos later in the year, we must be very clear that our priority is we want the All Blacks to play international rugby for the remainder of the year and we've talked about the uncertainty associated with that," Robinson said.

"But absolutely we've had the option put to us of this hybrid game with the Kangaroos. It's one of many different scenarios in a unique years like this that we're considering with looking to be innovative and having a focus on trying to consider revenue-generating ideas at this time give then financial climate we're in.

The All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

"Those discussions will be on-going. Like a lot of other ideas with the Kangaroos we'll be talking to lots of other people who are approaching us with ideas at this time.

"It's not new. The last time New Zealand Rugby had an approach was in 2017 and at that stage for various reasons it wasn't taken any further. We're interested in learning more, as we are a whole range of things that are being put to us at the moment.

"We'll work that through and go through the proper process in terms of making a decision if we feel it's got merit to take it further."

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues loose forward Tom Robinson undergoes surgery

• Rugby: Harry Potter signs deal with Leicester Tigers

• Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues star Beauden Barrett praised for his 'understated excellence' against Chiefs

• Rugby: How Super Rugby Aotearoa could usher in a new era

The Courier Mail reported earlier that negotiations have been ongoing for three months with the clash slated for 5 December — three weeks after the State of Origin series - and Queensland's Suncorp Stadium, Sydney's ANZ Stadium, Perth's Optus Stadium and South Australia's Adelaide Oval all considered as possible venues.

This follows after a similar report in November 2017 suggested the All Blacks and Kangaroos would each be paid an unprecedented $10 million - or almost $600,000 per player - for the one-off match.

Advertisement

The report said the match could be played by 13 players on a side, with a try worth five points and a shot clock restricting the attacking side to 60 seconds of possession in each half of the field.

The All Blacks are shaping up to be the favourites at $1.60 with the Kangaroos at $2.25 outsiders.

"What a game it would be with rugby's greatest team taking on rugby league's equivalent. C'mon the Kangaroos, because we would never hear the end of it if the Kiwis win," said sportsbet.com.au's Rich Hummerston.