The Highlanders have suffered a major setback ahead of their opening Super Rugby Aotearoa clash tonight with playmaker Josh Ioane ruled out after suffering a training injury.

The side takes on the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin at 7:05pm and will now field a side with Mitch Hunt in the first five eighth position.

Hunt was penciled in to start the game at fullback, so that position will now be filled by sevens international Vilimoni Koroi while Bryn Gatland, the son of Chiefs coach Warren Gatland, graduates to the bench.

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Former All Blacks captain Ian Kirkpatrick's warning for World Rugby bosses

• Super Rugby Aotearoa: Beauden Barrett to start at fullback in Blues' clash against Hurricanes at Eden Park

• Super Rugby Aotearoa: Dan Carter invaluable as 'player coach' at the Blues - Beauden Barrett

• Rugby: Australian Super Rugby competition adds new rules, some from rugby league

Advertisement

Ioane will be assessed next week for a groin injury.