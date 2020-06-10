Taranaki Rugby is excited to have its CMK club rugby draws completed 10 days out from the start of the refined season.

The 2020 season will kick off on June 20, 13 weeks after its original start date as premier,

division one, division two, colts and women's teams start to compete for their respective titles.

Premier and division one competition draws are unchanged and replicates the original second round with the days pushed out.

Semifinals, for those grades, will be held on Saturday August 8 before the season comes to its climax on August 15 when Inglewood's TET Stadium hosts the popular club finals day.

Division two has 10 teams entered, down from 14. Five clubs will compete for the colts

title, three teams down compared to last year.

The division two draw will be split into North and South pools with a cross over game per week. The top teams in each pool will play in a straight final. The Colts grade will be played in eight weeks also with a straight final to align with finals day.

In the CMK women's competition, three teams have been entered and will play two full

rounds, with a game of "three halves" in the middle of the season before a final on August 8.

Community rugby manager Cole Brown says there have been some casualties given the

later start date but has appreciated the patience and commitment shown by the club chairs who have helped organise the competitions in difficult circumstances.

"It's been an evolving situation with direction changing daily. We are thankful that our clubs have been so supportive and helpful during the planning process, but we are looking forward to kicking off on June 20.

"Also, thanks to Michael Carr and Guy Honnor from Sport Taranaki who have given us

information regarding trends and assisted in what timeframes are ideal for winter codes."

He says he is looking forward to some "ding-dong" battles in all competitions.

"The Tukapa versus New Plymouth Old Boys premier match is always one to look forward

to, that will be played on the opening weekend. But I also enjoy a trip to Toko and Kaponga for those clashes. You really see the strength and community spirit in those clubs on a Saturday."

Given the shorter season, every game counts across all competitions, Cole says.

"That's what's so exciting about this, you cannot afford to get off to a slow start no matter

how good your team is. If you drop the first few games, you're going to be in trouble. Conversely, if you start well that could be the difference getting a semifinal spot.

"The Inglewood TET Stadium has been used for club finals in 2018 and was an ideal venue for what we needed. We are expecting the same support as we did then."

Only the four club finals will be played given the staggered start dates of the Burger Fuel

Ferdie competition. Traditionally the under 13 open and under 13 restricted grades start

the finals day.

Cole says he is looking forward to seeing crowds attending matches and clubrooms

opening after New Zealand moved into alert level 1.

All draws can be found on the Taranaki Rugby website.