Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini has expressed frustration over a lack of communication between New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and players amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been little word on a post-Covid kick-off for the women's game from NZR, despite plenty of talk about Super Rugby Aotearoa, the All Blacks calendar, the National Provincial Championship and the return of community rugby.

Hirini pressed NZR for better communication on behalf of several committees she was part of during the lockdown, saying many athletes have been left in the dark.

"Communication hasn't filtered down a lot at the moment and I think that's where that frustration is," Hirini told Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave.

"I'm someone who likes to be planned and know what's going on and being in a professional environment, every day there's a daily schedule so you know what's going on but now there's a lot of unknown.

"We don't know about our World Series tournament, we don't know about the borders being opened up, we don't even know when we can come back to see the rest of our teammates, even in level 2, so that's probably the most challenging thing at the moment."

Sarah Hirini during the HSBC Hamilton World Rugby Sevens.

Upon confirming yesterday that the All Blacks' July tests had been postponed, NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said there would be further announcements to come in regards to the Black Ferns and the domestic Farah Palmer Cup competition.

"Women's rugby continues to be at the forefront of all our planning. We still have lots of work to do during these uncertain times, but preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021 remains a priority and the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) is a key part of that," Robinson said.

"We are working hard with Provincial Unions and the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association on the FPC and will have an update on that in due course."

Mark Robinson.

Hirini acknowledged some decisions were out of NZR's control but that plans around the future of the women's game needed to be better communicated to athletes.

Adding that she didn't expect those plans would see them back on the field anytime soon, Hirini said a softer approach was being applied to training.

"With the sevens program, a lot of our decisions are based on World Rugby around international borders and tournaments so we don't know about that and that's just reality at the moment," she said.

"Without revenue coming in, it's hard to make a competition .... There are things that can't be confirmed at the moment. There's just a lot of uncertainty.

"We'll just keep trucking along as best we can [but] we won't have anything on for quite a few months so there's no point pushing yourself too hard or having too hard of a schedule or else you're just going to blow yourself out."