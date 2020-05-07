The Blues have received backlash from fans after a "disrespectful" social media post referring to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as "Aunty Cindy".

The Government today announced that professional sport will be able to return at Covid-19 alert level 2, with NZ Rugby confirming that an all-Kiwi Super Rugby competition including the Blues will return in the near future.

Shortly after the news, the Blues shared a post across its social media channels celebrating the announcement.

"That feeling when Aunty Cindy says you can play footy again in level 2," read the post, which was attached to a picture of Blues players celebrating.

However, the use of the Prime Minister's maligned nickname sparked uproar from some fans who labelled the post "disrespectful".

The use of the gendered moniker was also criticised because of its ties to far right online trolls.

"What a tone deaf trash tweet from the @BluesRugbyTeam," said one fan on Twitter. "Show some grace to the person that holds the position of Prime Minister."

"Show a bit of respect," said another. Some have even called for the Blues to apologise.

The nickname was also popular among supporters of the bizarre #turnardern online campaign.

The tweet has since been deleted, while the post on Facebook was edited from "Aunty Cindy" to "Aunty Jacinda".

The Blues did not respond to requests for comment from the Herald.