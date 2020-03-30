By Ian Cameron of RugbyPass.com

London Welsh player Cai Griffiths has been detailing his battle with Covid-19 after contracting the virus.

The former Ospreys prop took to Twitter to keep his followers updated on the progress of the disease after he believed he was infected by the unwitting visit of a friend who has since tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

Here is the timeline of his illness:

Advertisement

Wed 18: Got infected

Sat 21: Started to show symptoms (headache, fever, aches)

Sun 22: Symptoms increased intensity

Mon 23: Headache still pretty intense, cough, fever

Tues 24: Felt better but still bad

Thurs 26: Felt good

Sat 28: 100%

#COVID19



Wed 18th - Got infected



Sat 21st - Started to show symptoms (Headache, Fever, Aches)



Sun 22nd - Symptoms increased intensity



Mon 23rd - Headache still pretty intense, cough, fever



Tues 24th - Felt better but still bad



Thurs 26th - Felt good



Sat 28th - 100% — Cai Griffiths (@CaiGriffiths) March 29, 2020

The 36-year-old took just 10 days to go from being infected to a full recovery.

Advertisement

The tighthead combines playing for Championship side London Welsh and acting as their director of rugby. He has made 14 appearances for the club.

Wales' Principality Stadium is to be converted into a temporary hospital providing around 2000 additional beds to support the NHS.

Former Ospreys forward Cai Griffiths. Photo / Getty

The Welsh Rugby Union, which owns and operates the venue, has been working with the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board as part of contingency planning around the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Covid-19 has effected other notable personalities within the rugby community. An executive director at Newcastle Falcons is currently receiving oxygen in hospital after falling ill with what RugbyPass understands is a presumed case of Covid-19.

Mick Hogan was Manager Director of the club between 2014 and 2018, and continues to work at the club as an Executive Director.

Hogan fell ill in recent days and was admitted to Cramlington Hospital in Northumbria after he had issues with his breathing.

Thanks for all the good wishes everyone. I’m currently on oxygen at Cramlington Hospital after struggling with my breathing yesterday.



NHS staff have been incredible and the care I’ve received has been out of this world. 👍 pic.twitter.com/XMUA5W5Tr8 — Mick Hogan (@MickHogan2) March 28, 2020

"Thanks for all the good wishes everyone," he tweeted. "I'm currently on oxygen at Cramlington Hospital after struggling with my breathing yesterday.

"NHS staff have been incredible and the care I've received has been out of this world."

This story first appeared on RugbyPass.com and has been republished with permission