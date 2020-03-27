All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has confirmed he will be taking a pay cut, and that players will follow suit, as New Zealand Rugby looks to limit its costs.

In an attempt to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, sporting bodies around the world have begun to cut costs and player salaries. Now, NZ Rugby is following suit.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin, Foster said he's agreed to a pay cut - and that players were also willing to take pay cuts.

"Our coaching group has definitely taken a big cut," Foster said. "It's already been agreed to - with rugby, when there's no games there's no revenue, and that's a tough thing. There's been a lot of shaving of the programs, and what it's also come down to is cutting salaries. That's happened for some and happening for others."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has confirmed he will take a pay cut. Photo / Photosport

Having spoken to several senior players, Foster says that they are also aware that cuts are coming, and they are willing to sacrifice.

"It's a different sort of process for players but I know that they're willing to go into that space too. As we go through the next few days, that will be finalised.

"It's a given - they understand that - it's just a matter of working it through so all the different levels of players are dealt with fairly. I haven't had one player yet who doesn't know it's going to happen or doesn't accept that it's going to happen.

"There's a real willingness of those involved in the game to get behind to do whatever it takes to make sure it survives."

Foster also warned that there could be more cuts to come.

"It's a dire state when you can't play a game. We're obviously in a high-cost, high-revenue industry, and when the revenue dies, you're left with high costs. So it's a no-brainer. There's going to be some pain.

"It's about being fiscally responsible - we all have to take a cut, and at the end of the day, that may not be the last. But we've got a lot of people who are willing to get in behind and are passionate about it, and I'm sure we're going to get through."

The confirmation of Foster's salary being cut comes after many players have spoken openly about being willing to take a pay cut for the good of the game, including Hurricanes and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles.

"That's totally understandable considering what's going on in New Zealand," Coles told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave earlier in the week.

Dane Coles has expressed he is open to taking a pay cut. Photo / Photosport

"You don't want New Zealand Rugby to go under, it would be a bad thing. So hopefully the rugby players around New Zealand can do their part.

"After what's come out I don't think we'll be getting together again too soon. Which is fair enough. At the end of the day it's just rugby and there's more to life at the moment to worry about, so we'll just take it as it comes."

English rugby has already been hit by pay cuts, with national team coach Eddie Jones agreeing to a 25 per cent reduction in his salary, while six Premiership rugby sides have also agreed to take 25 per cent pay cuts.

Football players from German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also agreed to take pay cuts, with a 20 per cent reduction in salary, while the NRL will reportedly ask its players to cop a mammoth 87 per cent pay cut while the competition is in lockdown.

