All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has found a way to work on his skills during New Zealand's first day of lockdown.

Barrett has been pictured practising his kicking in isolation at the Shore Road fields in Remuera, though curiously there was a Getty Images photographer lurking nearby to capture all the action.

New Zealanders have been asked to stay inside for the next four weeks to combat the coronavirus outbreak, though people are allowed outside in order to get fresh air or to exercise.

Barrett took advantage of the latter opportunity to have a kicking session, being photographed biking to the ground and practising his kicking both from the hand and from the tee.

Beauden Barrett training in isolation (except for the photographer). Photo / Getty

Beauden Barrett training. Photo / Getty

The All Blacks first five was meant to be making his return to rugby early next month after a lengthy off-season break, but the suspension of all rugby meant his planned return - in Taranaki club rugby - was scrapped, as likely will be his Blues debut, with Super Rugby suspended and unlikely to return this season.

The All Blacks' first tests - against Wales and Scotland in July - are also under threat, meaning Barrett may require plenty more individual sessions to keep his fitness levels up as he awaits a return to the field.

Beauden Barrett arrives for kicking training. Photo / Getty

Despite his brief session outside, Barrett is well aware of the lockdown rules in place, having posted a message to his followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

