Rugby's last remaining professional leagues have been called off.

England's Premiership Rugby today suspended its competition, which feature New Zealanders Steven Luatua, Charles Piutau, Lima Sopoaga, Brad Shields, Waisake Naholo, Sean Maitland, Malakai Fekitoa among many others, for five weeks.

Next month's European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals have been postponed and England's governing body, the Rugby Football Union, has suspended all rugby activity until April 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes after the British Government today imposed stricter social distancing measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

An RFU statement said: "The decision has been taken following government advice in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community.

"Where possible, players at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments.

"The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks."

A Premiership Rugby statement said: "We are sorry to tell our fans that we will be postponing our season for five weeks, in line with today's advice of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which confirmed that the Government would no longer support mass gatherings.

"The safety of our fans and staff is our first priority, and we would like to wish all of those who are affected our heartfelt best wishes and a very speedy recovery."

Super Rugby, France's Top 14 and the Pro14, involving teams from Italy, Ireland, South Africa, Wales and Scotland, have already been postponed.

The Six Nations hope to complete their four remaining games in the last weekend of October but at this stage the July tests are under threat with reports emerging that France are attempting to pull out of their scheduled tour to Argentina.