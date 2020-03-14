All the Super Rugby action between the Crusaders and the Sunwolves.

By RugbyPass.com

The Crusaders have travelled to Brisbane today, ahead of their rescheduled round seven clash with the Sunwolves on Saturday night.

Head Coach Scott Robertson confirmed today that All Blacks Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Richie Mo'unga and Jack Goodhue will all be rested for this match, with Bryn Hall to Captain the side at halfback.

It is an all-new starting front row this week, while Luke Romano (lock) and Sione Havili (blindside) both earn starts, and Cullen Grace makes the switch to No. 8 for this game. A further three changes in the backs sees Hall, Brett Cameron and Braydon Ennor all start this week.

20-year-old Fergus Burke will get his first taste of Super Rugby against the Sunwolves, providing cover at first five-eighth, while experienced Super Rugby hooker and Tasman representative, Hugh Roach, joins the side as cover for McAlister.

"It's really exciting to give these players an opportunity this week," Robertson said. "We're fortunate to have a great group of young players coming through, who all have big futures ahead of them. They've been training really consistently in our environment and we look forward to seeing them take their opportunity on Saturday.

"We also welcome Whetu back from injury, he's an important leader in our group and has worked hard to come back so to be able to name him this week is awesome."

Kick off in the Crusaders match against the Sunwolves is 6:35pm NZT, Saturday 14 March at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Crusaders:

1. George Bower

2. Brodie McAlister

3. Oliver Jager

4. Luke Romano

5. Mitchell Dunshea

6. Sione Havili

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Bryn Hall (C)

10. Brett Cameron

11. Leicester Faingaanuku

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Sevu Reece

15. George Bridge

Reserves:

16. Hugh Roach*

17. Isi Tuungafasi

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Whetukamokamo Douglas

20. Tom Sanders

21. Ereatara Enari

22. Fergus Burke**

23. Manasa Mataele

