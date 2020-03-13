All the action as the Chiefs host the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby derby.

After the Hurricanes' capitulation against the Blues in Wellington last weekend, Chiefs captain Sam Cane is prepared for the backlash.

The Hurricanes conceded 14 penalties against the Blues, only three more than their counterparts, but were shown two yellow cards and one red; reduced to 12 men on the park at one point late in the match.

Speaking to the Radio Sport Breakfast ahead of the Chiefs' match against the Hurricanes in Hamilton tonight, Cane said his side would be in for a test.

"Discipline-wise they weren't at their best last week but no doubt that will be a focus of theirs this week. Who knows if it will be the same?" Cane said.

"In any game, discipline is key. It only takes a couple of penalties, that's what allowed the Waratahs to get in to us in that second 20, some of our discipline."

The Chiefs were rampant winners in Wollongong against the Waratahs, with a familiar second half surge seeing them return home with a 51-14 win.

"We were happy with how we started, but disappointed from 20 minutes to halftime. But our defence really put them under a bit of pressure, we got some turnovers and some bits of magic from some of the boys."

The Chiefs have fallen behind in all five of their Super Rugby matches this season, but have been able to storm home in the second half to win all but one.

Against the Hurricanes, Cane was hopeful they would fire from the outset.

"They'll be dangerous this week, they'll be hurting. We're certainly in for a big one." His comments about the local derby were reinforced by coach Warren Gatland, who said his side would face a big challenge tonight.

"Any New Zealand derby is going to be a tough battle, the Hurricanes will be hurting from their loss last weekend and will be hungry to rectify that," he said.

"We need to remain focused on being disciplined, utilise our opportunities and deliver a performance that our members and supporters can be proud of."