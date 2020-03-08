Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax has been banned for three weeks for his shoulder charge to the head of Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta in Wellington on Saturday.

Lomax was red-carded for the act of foul play in the 46h minute of the Blues' 24-15 victory and pleaded guilty in front of Sanzaar's foul play review committee.

The committee, which included former All Blacks and Blues midfielder Eroni Clarke, found the act merited a "mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's clean judicial record and the fact the Player has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to three weeks."

"The player is therefore suspended for 3 weeks, up to and including the Friday 27 March 2020."

It means Lomax will miss the big Kiwi derbies against the Chiefs and Crusaders, as well as a match against the Bulls.

Lomax was joined on the Sky Stadium sideline by the yellow carded Vaea Fifita and Jordie Barrett as the Blues held on to win the first away victory over a Kiwi team since February 2013.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said afterwards there was little doubt about the red card.

"We know if you're making contact with peoples' heads that straight away you're in the firing line and we've had our issues," he said. "We've had guys yellow carded for high tackles. It puts the referee under pressure to make a decision."