The All Blacks are set to donate match-worn jerseys to help raise funds in support of the Australia bush fire recovery and relief efforts.

Following cricket great Shane Warne's contribution raising over one million dollars by donating his baggy green cap, the All Blacks will donate 12 jerseys with all proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane said he's hopeful the funds raised will have a positive impact on affected communities.

"We don't hear as much about the bushfires on the news anymore, but the devastation left behind remains for communities across Australia. Houses have been lost, wildlife has been destroyed, and for some people their life won't be the same again," Cane said.

"As New Zealanders, we all feel for our mates across the ditch and want to support them through what is going to be a long and hard road to recovery.

"When we saw that Shane Warne had raised over one million dollars by donating his baggy green (Australian cricket cap), we realised we could raise more money by donating our own All Blacks jerseys which are incredibly special to us."

The All Blacks jerseys will be auctioned differently to Warne's baggy green which went to the highest bidder.

Cane explained they wanted to give everyone who donated an equal chance of winning one of the 12 jerseys.

"I've done things for charity in the past and people have said they can't afford the items but would still like to help. So, what we've done here is to give everyone an equal crack at getting one of the jerseys," Cane said.

"We've created a give-a-little page and will give away one jersey per day. Everyone that donates at least $10 on a certain day (and answers a simple question) will go in the daily draw to win one of the jerseys."

To be eligible for the daily draw, each donation of $10 must include the correct answer to a simple trivia question.

The donated jerseys are from: Sam Cane, Kieran Read, Jack Goodhue, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Aaron Smith, George Bridge, Codie Taylor, Liam Coltman, Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea, Dane Coles