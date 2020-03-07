Hand sanitisers were in vast supply at Twickenham in an effort to protect the sellout crowd from the coronavirus outbreak. On the pitch, despite Manu Tuilagi's red card and conceding two late tries, England washed their hands of Wales to keep their Six Nations hopes alive.

New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe sent Tuilagi off in the closing stages for his no arms shoulder contact with George North's head. The 81,522 in attendance sure didn't like the decision.

It was another difficult rugby situation, with North diving low for the line and Tuilagi scrambling across field, but the way the game is governed O'Keeffe probably made the correct decision.

England's Manu Tuilagi in action during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium. Photo / AP

In the end it only served to skew the final 33-30 scoreline which did not reflect England's overall dominance.

England's rugby blueprint is far from captivating but it sure is effective. After their opening round malaise in Paris, England have since returned to their destructive strengths – direct and confrontational in contact with the boot driving them around the park.

As it did in dispatching Ireland here two weeks ago, once again that formula proved formidable. Three successive wins to secure the Triple Crown, and other than their concerning discipline England's chariot is back on track.

Under Eddie Jones, England have now won 24 of 27 matches at Twickenham, with Ireland and All Blacks the only teams to savour success during that period.

The wait to crown this year's Six Nations championship may stretch on until October after two matches – Ireland against France and England's scheduled trip to Rome next week – were postponed due to fears of the coronavirus spread.

England's Joe Marler is tackled by Wales' Leon Brown during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium. Photo / AP

France can, however, go a long way to securing the Championship against Scotland in Edinburgh tomorrow.

For now, this English victory keeps pressure on the youthful Les Bleus squad to continue their unbeaten run. Any slip ups will leave the door ajar for Jones' men.

England seem to enjoy a free pass when it comes to the offside line at their home fortress – John Mitchell's rush defence frequently flouting the rules against Wales. The ferocity England's pack harness in defence cannot be questioned, though.

Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes and Kyle Sinckler were all supreme in this area, leading their physical dominance, while Maro Itoje was his usual pest-like self.

First half tries to Antony Watson, who returned from injury on the wing, and fullback Elliot Daly pushed England out to a seemingly comfortable 20-6 lead.

Wales responded from the second half restart with Justin Tipuric finishing a superb length of the field effort that had Wayne Pivac fist pumping from the stands. Otherwise, though, there was little for the Kiwi coach to celebrate.

Pivac always faced a daunting task replacing Warren Gatland but overseeing three losses in a row – to Ireland, France, England – for the first time since 2007 is sure to ramp up pressure from the demanding Welsh public. One victory over Italy in this tournament will not suffice.

Pivac is attempting to evolve Wales' attacking game, and it clearly has a long way to go. Their passing execution, particularly in the first half, was horrid at times as they often forced offloads that weren't on.

Wales desperately miss classy Lions centre Jonathan Davies - his organisation and distribution would make an immediate difference. Gareth Anscombe's injury-absence isn't helping, either, but Wales also have issues defensively since Shaun Edwards' departure to France.

There's no shortage of character to this Welsh side – they fought until the bitter end when Biggar and Tipuric claimed belated tries.

By that point Wales enjoyed a two-man advantage with Tuilagi and English prop Ellis Genge, yellow carded for repeat team infringements, set to the sideline.

The reality is Wales were a distant second, as was the case with Ireland.

Home comforts, meanwhile, sit well with England.

Scorers:

England: Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi tries, Owen Farrell con 3, pen 3, George Ford pen

Wales: Justin Tipuric 2, Dan Biggar tries, Leigh Halfpenny pen 2, Dan Biggar pen, con 3

HT: 20-9