A Kiwi rugby player has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of using cocaine, according to a report in The Japan Times.

Hino Red Dolphins forward Joel Everson, who previously played for the Canterbury and Southland provincial sides, was arrested after police saw him walking and behaving in an unusual manner about 4.30am Wednesday in the central Tokyo district Roppongi, the Times reported.

Police made Everson - who hasn't played in any of the Red Dolphins six games this season - give a urine sample, after he initially refused, the Times said.

He was found to have taken cocaine, the newspaper reported.

The Red Dolphins, a Japan Top League club, have announced his indefinite suspension from team activities.

In a statement on their website, the club wrote its "apologies for scandals by our members".

"A member of the Hino Motors Rugby Club (team name: Hino Red Dolphins) was arrested on March 4 for allegedly using illegal drugs.

"We deeply apologise for being arrested for a serious violation of law. In addition, we deeply apologise to the fans who support Hino Red Dolphins on a daily basis, and to the many stakeholders who support us, for causing great inconvenience."

They would "cooperate fully with the police investigation", the club wrote.

The Top League has been suspended since February 23, due to the coronavirus outbreak.