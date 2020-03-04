When Beauden Barrett makes his return to club rugby for the first time in about a decade, he won't be given any special treatment.

Barrett will make his return to rugby for Taranaki premier side Coastal in their match against Southern in the small rural town of Rahotu, south of New Plymouth, in early April - with his return to Super Rugby expected to follow soon after.

Speaking to the Radio Sport Breakfast, Coastal coach Kane Barrett – Beauden's older brother – said he would be making the most of the All Blacks first five-eighth's availability.

"If he's coming out there, he's playing 80; he's playing the full hog," Kane said. "If he's not pulling the line, like any other player he'll be holding the water bottles.

"Whatever clauses are in there (from the Blues or All Blacks), we'll just make it work.

"We're excited to have Beaudy back. It's great news. I'd heard whispers and thought it would be great but will it happen? And yep, the news has broken so the locals and myself are chomping at the bit to have him home.

"It's something we don't see a lot now in the professional game. All Blacks and professional guys don't get to play club rugby so that in itself is going to be huge.

"The population of Rahotu is about 250; well, gee whiz, it might be more like 10,000 I would imagine. It'll be good, there's plenty of room down there. We'll fit everyone in."

Barrett and the Blues are yet to officially reveal when he will return to action at Super Rugby level, though it is believed his targeted return is for the clash against the Hurricanes on at Eden Park on April 11.