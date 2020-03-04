The new high-tackle framework introduced by World Rugby before last year's Rugby World Cup, designed to reduce the number of dangerous contacts to the head and neck area, produced a notable decrease in the average number of concussion incidents at the tournament compared to across the elite game in 2018.

The number of tackle-related concussion incidents per 1,000 player hours dropped by 37 percent at the World Cup compared to the previous year, while overall, concussion incidents dropped by 28 percent.

The High Tackle Sanction Framework, which was signed off in May last year before the Rugby Championship and World Cup warm-up matches, was initially criticised for being introduced so close to the tournament in Japan.

The framework created a clear system for referees and television match officials to follow when assessing high tackles or shoulder charges, following input from players, coaches, match officials and medical experts.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Coronavirus threat forces postponement of Super Rugby fixture

• Rugby: The rule that will be trialled in Super Rugby

• Rugby: All Blacks hero Beauden Barrett to make comeback in tiny hometown

• NZ Herald owner NZME confirms interest in buying Stuff

World Rugby will understandably feel vindicated at having successfully improved the safety of the game's top players.

"Back in 2011 at that Rugby World Cup, we had a rate where 55 percent of players who had a concussion stayed on the pitch. Now that figure is less than eight percent, which means we have a much greater awareness of what concussion is and how to diagnose it," Dr Éanna Falvey, World Rugby's chief medical officer, told Telegraph Sport.

"The sanction framework was aimed at trying to standardise the approach when it came to adjudicating and penalising a high tackle, to help referees with consistency and also further deter the activity that leads to head injuries.

"While the sample size is too small to say whether or not we changed behaviour, we certainly saw the officiating behaviour change, and the concussion rate drop. Our analysis and research would indicate that there is an intricate link between high-risk high tackles and head injuries. If we lowered the number of high tackles, we would see a decrease in the concussion rate, so we are very pleased with that."

Concussions caused by high tackles have become a serious issue for rugby. Photo / Photosport

The implementation of the High Tackle Sanction Framework led to a spike in yellow and red cards in Japan compared to the previous year, with yellow cards increasing by 74 percent on average per 1,000 player hours.

Red cards also rose dramatically by 138 percent. Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini was red carded for a dangerous tackle to the head of England captain Owen Farrell, while other players sent off for dangerous tackles included Ireland's Bundee Aki, USA's John Quill - again on Farrell - plus Uruguay's Facundo Gattas and Canada's Josh Larsen.

Overall the number of injuries per 1,000 player hours also dropped compared to the previous Rugby World Cup in 2015, from 90 injuries down to 83.

Advertisement

Acknowledging that criticism from some teams that ideally they would have been given more time to adapt to the new laws ahead of the World Cup, Falvey added that size and importance of the tournament meant that action had to be taken sooner rather than later.

"I think there was certainly some criticism around us implementing this measure so close to the showcase competition, but from our perspective, we had a measure which should help [with high tackles], and not implementing that puts people at risk," Falvey explained.

"The World Cup is by far and away our biggest showcase. What their professional heroes do impacts what players do at the grassroots level. It was our big chance to implement change when it comes to how the game is played, and our number one issue is zero tolerance for head contact. That is what we are driving towards. Our target is to now maintain what we saw at the World Cup."