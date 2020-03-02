The Blues will change their Super Rugby kick off time against the Lions at Eden Park later this month to help out the Sunwolves who are relocating games to Australia with the current embargo on travel to Japan due to concerns from the global coronavirus outbreak.

Kick off for the Blues-Lions game on Saturday May 14 will now be 4.25pm instead of the scheduled 7.05pm start.

This will allow the Sunwolves' game against the Crusaders to be re-located to Brisbane which will host a double-header with the Reds vs the Bulls.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore said that while changing game time has some challenges, that the club was pleased to be able to assist the Sunwolves who face the challenge of staging two of their "home" fixtures in Australia.

"It was the least we could do to help out the Sunwolves at such a difficult time particularly in Asia," said Hore. "We appreciate that the Lions team have supported this – it is rugby clubs getting together to help out one of the family."

He said the Blues organisation want to make the most of this situation to host a late afternoon game.

"It gives our fans an ideal opportunity to bring the family to Eden Park to enjoy some great rugby in the afternoon and be home by early evening."

"It's Pasifika weekend in Auckland, so we're bringing a taste of island culture to Eden Park. It'll be a great afternoon with music and giveaways to celebrate."

"We have had to move quickly and we need to recognise the excellent support from Eden Park with all these changes, while we have also been communicating with our provincial unions with pre-season club rugby underway," said Hore.

