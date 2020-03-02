It's not exactly home sweet home for the Blues after pulling off a successful road trip over the last fortnight.

Leon MacDonald's side followed up a round two win over the Waratahs on Newcastle with back-to-back victories over the Bulls and Stormers in South Africa to make it three from three on the road this season.

Sunday's late victory sees them sit eighth on the overall standings and fourth in the New Zealand Conference, just one point behind NZ leaders the Crusaders.

They have just one more game outside of New Zealand in round 13 against the Rebels, which is usually a good thing for a side. However not for the Blues.

That's because heading into Saturday's clash at Sky Stadium, the Blues have lost 25 straight derby games on the road.

Yes it's as simple as the other New Zealand teams have continued to be really good and the rest of the competition have proven easier to beat. But it doesn't make good reading for the Blues.

In the words of Johnny Cash, they've Been Everywhere Man. And they've lost everywhere...in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Mount Maunganui across those 25 defeats.

Their last win against a fellow New Zealand Conference team away from home was against the Hurricanes in 2013.

The last time the Blues won an away game against a New Zealand side was in 2013 against the Hurricanes. Photosport

Over that same period they have won 12 games outside of New Zealand.

On that day in Wellington, Ali Williams started at lock for the Blues in a side that also featured Bristolians Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua, Frank Halai, Rene Ranger, Francis Saili and Piri Weepu.

Current Super Rugby players TJ Perenara, Dane Coles and James Parsons all played in the game alongside with resting Blues signing Beauden Barrett who started at 10 for the Hurricanes.

Even more shocking when looking at the 25-game losing run is that the Blues have yet to win a game at Rugby League Park and Forsyth Barr Stadium.

They last won in Christchurch in 2004, a round two clash where Rupeni Caucaunibuca scored a hat-trick at the then called Jade Stadium. When they head to Christchurch in round 10 the Blues will be out to break a 12-game losing streak.

Their last victory against the Highlanders was at Carisbrook in 2011. They have lost seven straight games under the roof in Dunedin, all by 12 and under margins.

Since the conference system was introduced in 2011 the Blues have a 23 percent winning record in New Zealand, including home games, and a 37 percent record outside of the country.

Last away win

v Hurricanes, 2013 – Blues 34-20

v Chiefs, 2011 – Blues 16-13

v Highlanders, 2011 – Blues 15-10

v Crusaders, 2004 – Blues 38-29

Since conference structure began in 2011

Blues' record outside of New Zealand

Played 41, won 15, drawn 2, lost 24

Blues' record in New Zealand (including home games)

Played 70, won 16, drawn 1, lost 53

