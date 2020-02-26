Coronavirus has hit Super Rugby with next week's match between the Sunwolves and Brumbies called off.

"Sanzaar has now been informed that the Japanese Government has requested the cancellation of sporting events in the country for the next two weeks with specific mention of the Japanese professional sports leagues," a statement said.

"This includes the Sunwolves versus Brumbies match that is scheduled to be played in Osaka...".

"Sanzaar is now working to determine if this match can be relocated. Sanzaar will issue further details on the position of this match and any potential further disruptions in the near future," the statement continued.

The Sunwolves are currently in New Zealand for Saturday's match against the Hurricanes in Napier.

Earlier today the men's and women's Six Nations fixtures between Ireland and Italy have been postponed with 11 towns in northern Italy in lockdown due to coronavirus. Set for March 7 and 8 in Dublin the matches are set to be rescheduled.

"We were then advised, formally, that the National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of Public Health. The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction," The Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement.

In Japan, football games in the J.League this week have been cancelled, while the table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed.

Additionally, Global Rapid Rugby have relocated matches in China to New Zealand and possibly Australia, concerns have been raised about Six Nations clashes involving Italy and World Sevens Series in Singapore and Hong Kong will be now held in October rather than April.

As it stands, 850 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Japan which has led to four deaths, prompting serious concerns for given Tokyo will host the Olympic Games later this year.

Across the globe, there are more than 80,000 confirmed cases with 2600 confirmed dead.

