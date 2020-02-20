The Super Rugby season is well and truly underway, with contenders already starting to emerge. Each week, NZME's resident rugby writers will provide their tips for the weekend ahead and highlight one game that stands out from the rest for the round. This week, we look at the Blues' match against the Bulls in Pretoria on Sunday morning (NZ time).

After his side created just one real chance against the Crusaders, Blues coach Leon MacDonald has signalled his intentions by naming three playmakers in his squad to face the Bulls.

Otere Black returns from injury and jumps straight into the No10 jersey, Harry Plummer will start in the midfield in place of TJ Faiane, while Stephen Perofeta will shift from first five-eighth to fullback.

"We've picked a team that allows us to find the space we're looking for, I suppose," MacDonald said of the changes. "The playmakers we've got, their skill sets – obviously we want to play a smart game at altitude so there's going to be some kicking I'm picking. But also we need good communicators with the skills to get the ball where we need it.

"Otere has been training really well after his injury and we feel he deserves the opportunity."

Like the Blues, the Bulls have had their struggles early in the season and are yet to score a try heading into the fourth week of the competition. Granted the Bulls had the bye last week, in round one all 15 of their points came from Morne Steyn's boot, while they were blanked by the Stormers in round two.

It's could very well be a pivotal clash for the Bulls, who find themselves the current cellar dwellers of what is shaping up to be a tightly contested South African Conference.

The games:

Crusaders v Highlanders

Rebels v Sharks

Chiefs v Brumbies

Reds v Sunwolves

Stormers v Jaguares

Bulls v Blues

The picks:

Alex Chapman (Radio Sport journalist):

Crusaders, Rebels, Chiefs, Reds, Stormers, Bulls

Martin Devlin (Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport host): Crusaders, Rebels, Chiefs, Rebels, Stormers, Blues

Reuben Mama (Radio Sport journalist): Crusaders, Sharks, Chiefs, Reds, Stormers, Blues

Patrick McKendry (NZ Herald sports journalist): Crusaders, Rebels, Chiefs, Reds, Stormers, Bulls

Liam Napier (NZ Herald sports journalist): Crusaders, Sharks, Chiefs, Reds, Stormers, Blues

Josh Price (Radio Sport journalist): Crusaders, Sharks, Chiefs, Reds, Stormers, Blues

Christopher Reive (NZ Herald sports journalist): Crusaders, Sharks, Chiefs, Sunwolves, Stormers, Bulls

Elliott Smith (Radio Sport journalist): Crusaders, Sharks, Chiefs, Sunwolves, Stormers, Bulls

Lachlan Waugh (Radio Sport journalist): Crusaders, Sharks, Chiefs, Reds, Stormers, Blues

Nigel Yalden (Radio Sport rugby editor): Crusaders, Sharks, Chiefs, Reds, Stormers, Blues

Leaderboard:

Napier - 17/21

Chapman, Mama, Reive and Yalden - 15/21

Waugh - 14/21

Devlin and McKendry - 13/21

Price and Smith - 12/21