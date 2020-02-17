By RugbyPass.com

It took just 15 minutes for All Black hooker Dane Coles to court his first controversy of 2020, flying into Sharks' reserve Sanele Nohamba while he lay on the ground.

Nohamba, rolling out of the tackle but in a rather defenceless on the ground, was met with the full force of a flying Coles looking to make a physical statement. The tackle looked like making contact with the head and neck area, aside from the fact that a player on the ground cannot be tackled. The ref stopped play immediately but the incident sparked pushing and shoving before being referred to the TMO.

Coles avoided receiving a card for the tackle which drew the ire of many Sharks' fans on social media, who didn't hold back when venting their displeasure online. He was labelled a 'disgrace to the game' and the 'king of cheap shots' among other things.

Advertisement

Dane Coles is a dirty bugger. How is that not at least a yellow? — IG: johngoliath (@JohnGoliath82) February 15, 2020

A ref telling Dane Coles to maintain discipline in his team😂😂😂#HURvSHA — Dylan Jack (@dylanmattjack) February 15, 2020

It’s not his first act of pure thuggery in a game. Dane Coles is a disgrace to the game of rugby.



Change my mind. #HURvSHA https://t.co/b8WakxtKvW — Blake Capa (@BlakeCapa) February 15, 2020

Dane Coles - king of cheap shots. Yellow is the right colour for him. #HURvSHA — Craig Ray (@craigray11) February 15, 2020

Dane Coles is a great All Black but he's one of the worst when it comes to cheap shots. #HURvSHA — Gareth Jenkinson (@gazza_jenks) February 15, 2020

Dane Coles is a filthy player. #HURvSHA — Sean Jefferies (@SeanJeff1973) February 15, 2020

@WorldRugby can have another refereeing course where upcoming refs will be forced to sit through a review where Dane Coles diving on a player is unacceptable, yet nothing is done at the moment 🤷🏻‍♂️ #SSRugby #HURvSHA — Travis (@wanderingTrav) February 15, 2020

Dane Coles is probably the dirtiest player in rugby union. #HURvSHA #SSRugby — Marius (@MK13RSA) February 15, 2020

The match was the first of the season for Coles returning from injury, who scored within minutes of coming on the field as a replacement from a pushover try.

The Hurricanes finished comfortable winners 38-22 handing the Sharks their first loss of the season. Coles will face a nervous wait to see if he is cited for the incident.

This article first appeared on RugbyPass.com and has been republished with permission