It's been almost 14 years since Dan Carter's record-breaking 60m penalty kick for the All Blacks.

And now, it's finally been topped.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby: Coaches push back - Chiefs boss Warren Gatland joins the call for change to All Black rules

• Super Rugby: Hurricanes win over Jaguares, but 'must do better'

• Super Rugby: Hurricanes snatch last-gasp victory over Jaguares

• Super Rugby: Kiwi teams' 'grey' away jerseys labelled worst ever by fans

Jordie Barrett recorded an incredible 63m penalty kick at Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, for the Hurricanes against the Jaguares in the fifth minute of the Super Rugby match on Sunday.

Advertisement

Jordie Barrett's kick soared an insane 63 meters. Photo / Getty

The kick now stands as the longest-ever by a New Zealander.

In footage comparing both kicks side by side, Barrett's certainly looks further - and stronger - as it sails well over the dead-ball line.

However, the Hurricanes fullback didn't appear initially confident with the distance as he tried his luck at stealing an extra meter after the Jaguares were penalised at a ruck.

Dan Carter in the 2006 game he set his record-breaking kick. Photo / Getty

Referee Rasta Rasivhenge quickly pointed to Barrett to bring him back with a stern, "Jordie, here".

Commentators said Barrett would have been helped by a timley breeze at his back - in much the same way Carter's kick was assisted by the high altitude at Loftus Versfeld.

The Hurricanes went on to beat the Jaguares 26-23.