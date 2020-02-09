Super Rugby's early January start hasn't got off to a great start with low crowd numbers seen across the competition and bizarre colour schemes for New Zealand's teams.
Ironically, many fans believe the Kiwi teams' 'recycled' jerseys need to be put in the bin.
The reception of the away jerseys has not been great, which have not only diverged away from the franchise's traditional colours but even clashed with the opposition.
Last week's opening clash for the Hurricanes saw the team don blueish/grey kit which was a direct clash with the Stormers own home blue kit when they played at Newlands, becoming an eyesore for the audience trying to differentiate the two.
The Crusaders, a franchise built on a red and black identity, donned kit eerily similar to the Hurricanes against the Chiefs when their traditional red kit would have been perfect against the Chiefs' home black kit.
The alternate jerseys are part of a marketing push for a 'recycled' jersey using plastics from the ocean. The only problem is the colour schemes have no connection to the franchises resulting in bland looks for the teams.
The jerseys remind fans of the 'grey' away look from many of the Kiwi sides donned through the late 2000s that were already resoundingly rejected.
The need for an alternate colour scheme or 'away' jersey doesn't exist in the New Zealand conference when all five Kiwi franchises have different colours to begin with.
If an alternate jersey is required, teams should look to adopt a 'classic' look with a throwback design from the early stages of the Super Rugby competition. The Chiefs' 1996 heritage jersey last year was simple but effective for an impressive look.
This article first appeared on RugbyPass.com and has been republished with permission