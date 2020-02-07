All the action as the Highlanders make their 2020 Super Rugby debut against the Sharks.

‌

Time to break out that old cliche about there being a good mix of youth and experience.

That pretty much sums up the Highlanders squad named for its opening game of the season against the Sharks at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow night.

There are six new faces in the side.

Advertisement

Former Crusaders pivot Mitch Hunt will start at first five-eighth, while fleet-footed Otago winger Jona Nareki will start on the left flank and the more powerful Tima Fainga'anuku gets the nod on the right.

Former Blues utility back Michael Collins has been named on the bench alongside fellow newbies Teariki Ben-Nicholas and Jesse Parete.

All Blacks Aaron Smith and Liam Coltman will start the game, while fellow international Shannon Frizell will start from the bench.

The trio are on restricted minutes for the first three games of the season as per All Black protocols.

Smith's presence at halfback will provide a steadying influence for the 24-year-old Hunt.

With Hunt in the No10 jersey, Josh Ioane will shift out to second five-eighth where he can expect to do some heavy lifting on defence.

Regular inside centre Teihorangi Walden was ruled out with a rib injury, so that made coach Aaron Mauger's decision a little easier, not that he has many easy decisions this week.

''The pleasing thing for us around selection was those decisions were hard ones to make,'' Mauger said.

Advertisement

''That is a good reflection of our guys competing for positions through the pre-season.

''I feel this team to start us gives us the right mix and we're looking forward to seeing how they go.''

''Those guys [Hunt and Ioane] have trained really well in those positions through the pre-season.

''Mitch has controlled our game really well during the time he has had on the field in the pre-season. I think Josh is going to assist Mitch and I think they will work well together this week.''

The will have another experienced campaigner outside them. Centre Rob Thompson will notch his 50th game for the Highlanders.

The Highlanders have opted for twin opensides in James Lentjes and Dillon Hunt.

''It will give us the ability to go at the ball and give us the ability to cover a bit of grass as well and they've both got big engines.''

The Sharks have a strong set piece so the front row will get a stern test.

Prop Ayden Johnstone had an impressive rookie year for the Highlanders and Siate Tokolahi will get first dibs on the tighthead jersey, following Tyrel Lomax's departure to the Hurricanes.

Highlanders: Josh McKay, Tima Faiga'anuku, Rob Thompson, Josh Ioane, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, James Lentjes (captain), Dillon Hunt, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Jesse Parete, Shannon Frizell, Kayne Hammington, Michael Collins, Teariki Ben-Nicholas.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Madosh Tambwe, Lukhanyo Am (captain), Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Louis Schreuder, Sikumbuzo Notshe, Tyler Paul, James Venter, Hyron Andrew, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Kerron van Vuuren, Ox Niche. Reserves: Craig Burden, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Le Roux Roets, Henco Venter, Sanele Nohamba, Boeta Chamberlain, Jeremy Ward.

- ODT