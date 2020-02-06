From one Kiwi coach to the next, Glenn Delaney will replace Brad Mooar as Scarlets head coach.

Delaney, the former Canterbury and London Irish head coach and Highlanders assistant, will take over at the end of the season when Mooar returns to New Zealand to join Ian Foster's All Blacks management team.

Delaney is the current defence coach at Scarlets. Mooar will leave the Welsh club after New Zealand Rugby paid significant compensation to buy out the remaining two years of his contract.

"Since the news was confirmed that Brad was linking up with the All Blacks we have had a huge amount of interest in the post from all over the world," Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said.

"The head coach role at the Scarlets is a sought-after position, with Brad and previously Wayne Pivac having progressed to the international stage. We have built a strong reputation based on the stability of our environment and the quality of players we have here.

"We have done our due diligence on all the candidates and it was Glenn who came through as the man to continue this journey we have started with Brad.

"Glenn has proven himself as a number one, having coached in England with London Irish and Nottingham and led Canterbury to a Mitre 10 Cup title. He is also hugely respected and comes with glowing endorsements from a number of leading figures in the game.

"Glenn has made a big impact in helping Brad and the rest of the coaching team put things in place here over the last six or seven months and having spoken to the players, they are fully behind his appointment."