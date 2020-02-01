Crusaders 43

Waratahs 25

Normal service has resumed in the South, and those who thought losing veterans across the park would slow the Crusaders down early in the new Super Rugby season were quickly proved wrong.

The three-time defending champions handily saw off the visiting Waratahs in Nelson tonight, running away with an impressive 43-25 victory.

"It was a good way to start the season with a win. The boys turned up and the backs scored some nice tries," Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said.

"We wanted to start well by setting the pace of this competition. We showed plenty of attacking endeavour there but, like the first game of the season, there were plenty of errors from both sides."

The Waratahs had their opportunities dispersed throughout the match, but were only able to cross the stripe through a terrific second-half finish from 19-year-old winger Mark Nawaqanitawase on debut. He bagged his second just moments later, streaking away after picking off a Whetukamokamo Douglas pass. Fellow winger Alex Newsome added one at the final whistle, but by that time the Crusaders had the win locked away.

For most of the match though, the Waratahs were unable to find the final piece to a play when they threatened the Crusaders line. The only other occasion they looked as though they had done so, which saw fullback Kurtley Beale dot down, was ruled back due to a forward pass.

At times, the Waratahs caused their own problems with the tryline in sight, as they were prone to making the wrong decision in scoring position.

The Crusaders, on the other hand, looked dangerous from the opening whistle when winger Will Jordan almost produced a bit of magic with a chip and chase play down the sideline.

Jordan and fellow winger Leicester Fainga'anuku impressed deputising for All Blacks wingers Sevu Reece and George Bridge in the starting side, both scoring first-half tries and threatening throughout the contest. Both Jordan and centre Braydon Ennor got across the stripe twice in the game, making the most their opportunities in space.

With the season starting in the heat of summer, the expectation was that teams would look to keep the ball in their hands and run. That proved to be the case, with the Crusaders carrying the ball for more than 650m on 129 carries, while the Waratahs chalked up more than 430m from 107 runs.

The hosts made the most of their time with the ball and proved to be hard to bring down, breaking the line 10 times and beating defenders across the park, with the Waratahs missing 33 tackles on the night.

Turnovers were an issue for the visitors - the Waratahs turned the ball over 22 times, gifting the Crusaders possession and often paying for it - a flaw captain Rob Simmons lamented after the match.

"We created a lot of things but we just couldn't capitalise and they punished us on the turnovers."

With a bonus point win to start the season, the Crusaders will turn their attention to a new Zealand derby in Hamilton against the Chiefs next weekend, while the Waratahs return home to welcome the Blues.

Crusaders 43 (Will Jordan 2, Braydon Ennor 2, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Luke Romano tries; David Havili 5 cons, pen)

Waratahs 25 (Mark Nawaqanitawase 2, Alex Newsome tries; Will Harrison 2 con, 2 pens)

HT: 24-6