The Sunwolves have claimed a shock win to start their final Super Rugby season, tipping over the Rebels 36-27 this afternoon.

Having never defeated the Rebels before, and coming into the season with a bunch of new faces and a limited preparation time, few predicted the Sunwolves could topple the Rebels, but they did just that as they never trailed.

A 22-13 halftime lead was extended to a comprehensive 36-13 buffer with 15 minutes to go, and although the Rebels scored two late tries, they never came close to pulling off the comeback.

