Welsh rugby great Jonathan Davies has revealed the nastiest abuse he received from a fan while giving his support to England cricket Ben Stokes who was caught up in an incident with a South Africa supporter.

Stokes was overnight fined and given a demerit point for swearing at a fan after he was dismissed on the opening day of the series-deciding final test in South Africa.

Stokes got in a verbal altercation with the fan as he headed off the field. The star allrounder was clearly angered by something that was said to him and was heard on the live television coverage saying "come and say it to me outside the ground" before hurling two expletives at the unidentified fan.

Stokes apologised and said he had been verbally abused but shouldn't have reacted like he did.

Davies, a former rugby and rugby league international, defended Stokes on Twitter while revealing a horrible sledge from a fan.

"Why should any players accept abuse from fans?," he wrote.

"Totally support [Ben Stokes] shouldn't be disciplined. Had plenty of abuse up north.

"Worse one was in Wales when supporter shouted 'hope your wife dies' while she was being treated for cancer. How do you ignore that!!"

Davies' first wife, Karen died of stomach cancer in 1997 aged 34 leaving behind three children.

"Also had some great banter and sledging in both codes from players and supporters...," Davies added.

- With AP