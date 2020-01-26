5.06pm - All Blacks Sevens fight back to earn final spot

You can't say the two semifinals involving New Zealand teams weren't exciting. After the women's team come from behind win over France, the men followed suit to overturn a nine-point halftime deficit and topple Australia 17-14.

Second half tries to Regan Ware and Dylan Collier did the damage for the Kiwis, who haven't lost in a cup semifinal against Australia since 2011.

They'll face France in the final, after they got the better of England in their clash.

4.22pm - Black Ferns Sevens survive scare to reach final

Despite losing Stacey Fluhler for the first couple of minutes of the second half, the Black Ferns Sevens saw off a strong challenge from France to reach the final of the women's tournament in Hamilton.

Fluhler was shown a yellow card from the kick-off when she connected with the head of an opposition while contesting it. Despite having her eyes on the ball the entire time, she was sent to take a seat.

A first half try to Theresa Fitzpatrick gave the hosts a 5-0 lead going into half time, and France were unable to make the most of a numbers advantage while Fluhler was off.

However, they struck with three minutes to go on the clock to take a 7-5 lead and put the local fans on the edge of their seats.

Fluhler made amends for her yellow card about a minute after the French scored, bagging her ninth try of the weekend to put the hosts back in front.

Kelly Brazier put the result beyond the reach of the French inside the final minute, running through a gaping hole in the defence from a standing start. The final score: 19-7.

1.58pm - All Blacks Sevens go through pool play unbeaten

The All Blacks Sevens have punched their ticket to the semifinals in Hamilton, winning their final pool game 39-12 against Scotland.

The New Zealand side was one of just wo in the men's competition to win all three of their pool games, along with England who took out their games against Kenya, South Africa and Japan.

The All Blacks Sevens will play Australia in the semifinals, who won pool D after Fiji were stunned by Argentina. England will meet France in the other semifinal.

1.18pm - So much for an NZ v Fiji semifinal

In one of the more spectacular upsets, Argentina have handily beaten Fiji 28-10, eliminating the two-time defending champions from the championship draw.

Argentina came out of the blocks firing and quickly went ahead 21-0. The early damage was enough to cause the upset and see Australia move into the semifinals as the top-placed team in the group.

It'll be interesting to see what that does to the crowd later on, with a fair chunk of those in the stands supporting the Fijan outfit.

12.50pm - South Africa eliminated from the men's tournament

With England winning their game today against Japan, it ended any hope the South Africans and Kenyans might have had of progressing into the semifinals.

Still, Kenya got the better of South Africa in their final game of pool play with a convincing win which no doubt leaves them ruing the missed opportunity against England first up yesterday.

England will meet France in the semifinals, with the All Blacks Sevens and Fiji look destined to meet in the other semifinal.

11.20am - Stacey Fluhler: "We'll stick to what we know"

It might not have been their most convincing performance, but a win over Fiji secured the Black Ferns Sevens the top spot in their pool and a semifinal clash against France in Hamilton later today.

Stacey Fluhler, who scored a hat-trick against Fiji and had eight tries over the weekend, said the side would be ready for whatever awaited them in the knockout stages.

"Any team that comes to the semis is going to be a tough opponenet. We'll stick to what we know, we've been working hard on the little things and we hope it just all comes into fruition."

10.53am - Black Ferns Sevens are semifinal bound

The Black Ferns Sevens remained unbeaten for the tournament through pool play, with a scratchy 38-21 win over Fiji.

The Kiwi side will meet France in the semifinals.

9.50am - Minnow nations front and centre

Where else in New Zealand can you watch teams like Russia and Brazil taking on each other in rugby?

Yesterday, and this morning, there has been some impressive performances from unexpected places, with China beating Fiji in the women's draw, and the likes of Russia, Brazil and Spain playing plenty of good footy.

In the men's draw, results went about as expected, though Kenya will be disappointed they couldn't finish off England in their opening match, while Spain pushed France, currently ranked third on the leaderboard, in an exciting contest.

9.15am - Welcome back

Hello from Hamilton for the second day of the sevens. There's plenty on the line for the Kiwi teams, as both look posied to enter the semifinals with two wins from as many games yesterday.

The Black Ferns Sevens looked impeccable on opening day, winning both of their games 40-7. They look like they're going to be tough to beat, and will look to further press their claim in their final pool game against Fiji this morning.

The All Blacks Sevens took an important win against the USA in the final game of opening day, which all but secured them a spot in the semifinals - barring a massive upset loss to Scotland later today in their final pool game.

With a condensed format, the teams do not play in quarter-finals, but instead go straight to semifinals. As the draw shapes up, the Black Ferns Sevens would meet the best second-placed team in their semifinal, with the All Blacks Sevens would meet Fiji.