5.20pm - Black Ferns Sevens obliterate England

An absolute clinic from the Black Ferns Sevens, they punch all but punch their ticket through to the semifinals with a 40-7 win over England.

Returning strike player Michaela Blyde score four tries in the first half, with Stacey Fluhler adding a fifth to see the side lead 33-0 at the break.

Fluhler added a second after half time, with England getting a consolation try late in the piece - despite the best efforts of Ruby Tui in defence.

Fluhler and Blyde ended the day with five tries each from two matches.

4.57pm - We have an upset!

China have prevailed against Fiji in the women's tournament, taking a 17-12 win with a try after the buzzer.

China, competing in their first event on the World Series this year, did well to hold off the pace of the No8 ranked Fijian side, and worked the ball well to go from their own 22 to score the match winner.

2.49pm - Light work for the All Blacks Sevens

The All Blacks Sevens made an emphatic start to their campaign in Hamilton with a 47-0 win over Wales.

With four tries in the opening half to Regan Ware, Joe Webber and a double to Tim Mikkelson, the damage was done early as the hosts put on a clinical performance.

Their work at the kick off was strong and they secured possession well. With speed across the line, the All Blacks exploited holes in the Welsh defence almost at will, with a couple of tries coming from long range solo efforts.

It was a similar story in the second half as Scott Curry crossed the stripe almost immediately after the restart. Kurt Baker and Vilimoni Koroi also scored.

2.06pm - Yellow fever

We have our first card of the weekend! Samoa's Uaina Sione gets shown a yellow card late in their opening match against Fiji with the scores locked at 12. Samoa put up a huge fight against Fiji, but the when Fiji scored soon after the booking, Samoa couldn't find an answer.

1.50pm - The crowd finds its voice

As was the case last year, a strong Fijian contingent has turned up to cheer on their sides. One of the largest roars of the day so far came at the conclusion of Australia's match against Argentina, because Fiji was up next.

That roar got even louder, as you would expect, when the players ran onto the pitch.

12.05pm - Tyla Nathan-Wong: "You can't take any team lightly"

With the tournament going straight from pool play to semifinals, there's little room for error in the early games. It's a message the Black Ferns Sevens are very aware of heading into this afternoon's match against England.

"The really took it too us in Cape Town and it went into extra time. England's a team that we definitely can't take lightly. They're a rugby nation, they're a good bunch of players and they're solid," said Tyla Nathan-Wong.

11.35am - Strong start for Black Ferns

The Black Ferns Sevens have made a solid start to their quest for a third-straight win on the world series, beating China 40-7. The signs were ominous early when Michaela Blyde, returning to the squad after an injury-enforced break, scooted away from deep inside Black Ferns territory to score more or less untouched.

Stacey Fluhler scored tries on either side of half-time, with Tyla Nathan-Wong and Theresa Fitzpatrick also got their names on the scoresheet nice and early in the competition. Nathan-Wong converted four of the five tries as well. China got on the board through a strong solo effort from Gu Yaoyao, but the Black Ferns were much too strong.

Their next game is at 4.58pm against England, while the men's team get their account underway at 2.30pm against Argentina.

9.00am - Welcome to Hamilton

Hello and welcome to rolling coverage of the Hamilton Sevens. It's a beautiful day here in Hamilton, with a few clouds in the sky providing the odd spot of cover from the beaming sun. If you're planning on coming along, bring sunscreen.

It's a big day for the game, with the first ever women's world series stop in New Zealand getting underway.