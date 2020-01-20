New Zealand-born centre Willis Halaholo says he's received racist comments after being named in the Wales squad late last year.

The former Hurricanes centre who also played for Southland and Waikato was initially named in the Wales squad to face the Barbarians before suffering an ACL knee injury.

He remains in doubt for the New Zealand tour in June.

Halaholo joined the Cardiff Blues in 2016 and became eligible to play for Wales after the Rugby World Cup, alongside former Crusaders winger Johnny McNicholl.

In an episode on the Scrum V Podcast, Halaholo said he's seen racist comments from Welsh fans after he was named in Wayne Pivac's squad.

"I don't know whether it just comes to race or the way I am, my personality. I'm not too sure," he said.

"I had seen some racist comments."

"I've seen two other Kiwi-born players receive a huge welcome and then there's a few question marks over me," he said.

"I don't try and call it out. It's mainly on Twitter that I see these things. It's people that I follow fighting for me against these people and then it comes up on my timeline.

"I never go looking for it but when I come across it, it's a little bit disheartening."

In November, Halaholo took to Twitter to hit back at critics of his Wales selection.

"I sort of expected [criticism] because I'd already seen a build-up towards it," said Halaholo.

"There are some trolls out there that tag me, and there's no need.

"You can have your opinion but I don't need to have a notification of you talking about me in that way, saying I don't deserve to be here.

"I have nothing against the [residency] rule - if you are against the rule that's fine, I don't care, it's your opinion - but it's more like picking and choosing who they think deserve it."

Last message from me. All the doubters haters and people that don’t think I belong here u got your wish👍🏾 u got 9months to get better especially the ones that think it’s ok for the other two Kiwi born to represent Wales but not me 🤔 — Willis Halaholo (@whalaholo) November 26, 2019

This country is in my heart now solidified.because anyone that knows me knows FAMILY is huge for me. I have 2 welsh born daughters now that makes this country solidified in my heart. Nothing motivates me more than doubters and haters see u next season 💪🏾😤🔵🔵Peace and Love✌🏾 — Willis Halaholo (@whalaholo) November 26, 2019

Halaholo says it was tough to go from the high of making the Wales squad to suffer an injury days later.

"That's because you go from such a high - named in the squad on the Wednesday - and then on the Monday I am called in told my season's done. You've done your ACL - six months," he told the Scrum V Podcast.

"I had been really happy. I was looking back on the last three years on the work I've done and the family I've made here with the Blues supporters and I was looking to branch myself out to the rest of Wales and see what I can do, but it wasn't to be.