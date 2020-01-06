The Brumbies have been forced to relocate their preseason Super Rugby camp away from Canberra due to the effects of the bushfires raging across Australia.

The club, who play against the Reds at the end of the month on the opening night of the competition, will base themselves in Newcastle for the timebeing.

The club announced the move on Sunday, after the University of Canberra confirmed the immediate and indefinite closure of their indoor and outdoor training facilities on campus due to hazardous air quality. The Canberra Cavalry Australian Baseball League franchise had to call off their series against Adelaide at the weekend as a result of the smoke in the air.

Canberra's air quality become a player welfare issue, however staff will continue to work with the University of Canberra, who are liaising with the ACT Emergency Services Authority to continue to monitor the weather and air quality conditions in Canberra and on the University campus.

The life-threatening fires, which are prevalent in Victoria and New South Wales, have pumped massive amounts of smoke into the atmosphere, which has caused disturbances as far away as Auckland.

"Firstly, our thoughts are with those affected by the devastating events throughout the country," Brumbies Head Coach Dan McKellar said.

"The small changes we have had to make are nothing in comparison to the distressing position so many people in our region are sadly experiencing at the moment.

"Player welfare is always a priority and temporarily moving to Newcastle will allow us to continue to prepare for our round one match on January 31."

The Waratahs have also felt the effects of the fires on their preseason training, with rugby.com.au reporting the New South Wales outfit trained in air 11 times the normal level considered "hazardous".