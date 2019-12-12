Former All Black tighthead prop Brian 'Jazz' Muller has died at the age of 77.

Muller, of Eltham in Taranaki, played 34 matches for the All Blacks, including 14 tests, from 1967 to 1971.

The strong tighthead prop stood 185cm and weighed anywhere between 107 and 114kg in his playing days.

In his All Blacks tenure, he played tests against Australia, England, Wales, France, South Africa and the Lions, winning nine of the 14 he played.

RIP Brian "Jazz" Muller. Former Taranaki and All Black prop (35 matches for NZ, 14 internationals). Away from rugby, the powerhouse was infamous for using a lawn mower to trim his hedges. pic.twitter.com/1xqZNDBuZq — Steve Hale Rugby - Global Recruitment (@SteveHaleRugby) December 12, 2019

While he was a presence on the pitch, the Taranaki prop entered New Zealand folklore in 1967 after he was selected for the All Blacks and a Taranaki newspaper ran a photo of Muller holding a motor mower to trim his hedges.

The Taranaki Rugby union confirmed his passing on Thursday and noted his commitment to his hometown club of Eltham.

Many have paid tribute to Muller on social media, noting his character on and off the field.

One commenter said: "A massive man who had the skills to play today's game. Legend, " while another said he was "a true legend of Eltham rugby."