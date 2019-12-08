A givealittle page led by former All Black Sonny Bill Williams to raise funds for families impacted by the measles outbreak in Samoa has reached almost $80,000.

Williams joined forces with a group of rugby players to raise funds as the death toll from the outbreak reached 68 lives over the weekend.

The former All Black took to social media to promote the Giveallitle page 'Alofa mo Samoa' last week.

"The brothers & I have started off the givealittle page with $30,000," Williams wrote on Twitter. "The link is in my bio if you wish to share & donate. Love & blessings fam."

Joining Williams are a host of past and present rugby stars including Jerome Kaino, Ardie Savea, Patrick Tuipulotu, Michael Jones, Ofa Tuungafasi and Quade Cooper, who combined to donate an initial amount of $30,000.

The total had since reached $77,739 as of 8.30am on Monday.

"Our hearts are heavy and hurting at this time for our people in Samoa," says a message on the Givealittle page. "We have decided to start a page where those like hearted brothers and sisters can join us in bringing the power of our collective love and alofa to those families most impacted.

"Please join us in donating money that will go straight to the immediate families who have suffered loss of a loved one as a result of this terrible measles outbeak. Our promise and pledge is that every cent of every dollar gifted (excl. the Givealittle service fee) will be given directly to each of these families who have lost a loved one, as we know, tragically some have lost 2 or 3 members of the same immediate family.

"Sir Michael will co coordinate and oversee the safe and secure delivery of each "gift of love" to the respective families with the help of a credible and trustworthy team, assisted by highly regarded Samoa based medical personnel, and we are hoping by the holiday period these families will have received their fair allocated share of the total funds we collect as a result of all our combined love and support.

"We have donated NZD $30,000 to start things off. We will leave the page open for approximately 10 days for anyone who wishes to donate & show their alofa for our precious families most impacted by this terrible crisis."

For our suffering families in Samoa hit by the measles outbreak...please read ❤ #alofamosamoa https://t.co/4MpjDTpd3H pic.twitter.com/BtPY4dGduo — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) December 6, 2019

The measles tragedy has claimed 68 lives, the majority of which are children aged four or younger.

Residents of Samoa are urged to stay inside their homes as the government attempt to control the situation.

Last week, Williams was one of many sports stars who spoke out against a "racist" cartoon published by the Otago Daily Times.

"Racism has no heart," wrote Williams on Twitter along with a picture of the disgraced cartoon. "Prayers for our Samoan children."

The ODT has since apologised for the cartoon.