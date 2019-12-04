Pat Lam's Bristol will boast one of the most dynamic backfields in Europe next season after Charles Piutau re-signed with the club for a further two years.

The former All Blacks and Blues outside back, who played 17 tests between 2013 and 2015, first joined Bristol in 2018 and has now committed his future to the ambitious club through to 2022.

At 28, Piutau has plenty more to give.

From next season Piutau will link with Fijian talent Semi Radradra, who last week signed a three-year deal with Bristol.

Theirs will be a devastating combination that promises to fill highlight reels, with Radradra currently continuing his impressive World Cup form in his final season with Bordeaux, and Piutau contributing his step, power, pace and intelligence.

Piutau and Radradra will be Bristol's two marquee players whose salaries sit outside the English salary cap.

"My family and I are loving our time in Bristol and it was an easy decision to stay," Piutau said.

"There's a brilliant environment and a group of boys who are giving everything for the jersey and the community.

"It's always an honour to play alongside my brother [Siale Piutau] and to represent the Bears in front of the awesome fans at Ashton Gate.

"Pat Lam has been a massive influence on my career and I'm loving my rugby here. There's a collective belief that we can win silverware if we continue to keep moving forward and I'm excited about the future at Bristol."

Piutau made 11 appearances for the Bears in his debut season at Ashton Gate, and was their joint second-highest try-scorer in the league with six.

This season, Piutau leads the Premiership Rugby metres made with 551 in five games. He has also beaten 24 defenders and made six clean breaks.

Bristol are second in the Premiership after winning three of their opening five games of the season.

Lam, Bristol's director of rugby, was full of praise for his star fullback.

"Charles is an outstanding team man and a world-class talent. He has the ability to create opportunities out of nothing for the team so we're delighted that he's committed to the Bears and our vision," Lam.

"What has been most pleasing is how enthusiastic Charles is about the Bears, his team-mates and the city. He applied for, and was appointed to, the role of community leader in the player leadership group this season, which underlines how much he cares about the community.

"On the field, Charles brings an invaluable attacking threat, but also a calm head and a wealth of experience. His game understanding and leadership at the back brings a lot of comfort to his team-mates and it has allowed a lot of the young players around him to flourish.

"To be able to select a Bristol backline next season that will combine world-class talent such as Charles Piutau, Semi Radradra and Luke Morahan alongside a host of young, English talent shows the exciting direction and growth that we are showing as a team."