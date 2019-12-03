Members of the Blues' Super Rugby squad have given two newlyweds an unexpected wedding gift, hilariously photobombing their wedding on an Auckland beach over the weekend.

The Blues, who finished a disappointing 13th in last season's Super Rugby under new head coach Leon MacDonald, were being put through their paces at a gruelling pre-season fitness camp at Karioitahi Beach.

Blues players train on Kariotahi Beach. Photo/Twitter (BluesRugbyTeam)

Video footage shows several Blues team members, including loose forwards Tom Robinson and Akira Ioane, running on the black sand and traversing the notorious sand dunes.

The Blues then "gatecrashed" the couple's special day - posing for pictures, with one player warning his teammates to "watch out for the dress".

Blues players photo-bomb the happy couple on Kariotahi Beach. Photo/Twitter (BluesRugbyTeam)

