Sky TV paid a whopping $500 million to retain the broadcast rights to the All Blacks and domestic rugby for five more years, according to a service that monitors sports media rights.

Last month, Sky confirmed the acquisition of the rugby rights until 2025 but did not disclose the price, while some reports suggested it was worth $400m.

Sky did confirm that the cost of the rights materially increased from its current arrangements.

According to Stuff, sports rights specialist service SportsBusiness Media reported Sky paid $100m a year for the rights between 2021 and 2025, suggesting that the rights cost double its previous agreement ($50m per year).

Advertisement

Last month's deal also saw Sky deepen its investment in all levels of rugby and NZ Rugby to become a shareholder in Sky.

SportsBusiness Media's report didn't disclose whether NZ Rugby's five per cent shareholding in Sky was part of the $500m package, according to Stuff.

The broadcast rights include exclusive coverage of all Investec Rugby Championship, Steinlager Series, Investec Super Rugby, Mitre 10 Cup and all New Zealand's other domestic competitions.

The reported $500m figure will be a big boost to NZ Rugby, who has also had recent financial issues.

Winning the rights is a huge boost for Sky, whose share price has fallen by more than 20 per cent following news that Spark has won rights to domestic cricket, including Black Caps matches in New Zealand.