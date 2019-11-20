For new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, timing was everything in deciding his future.

The former Chiefs coach had long been linked to the Australian job, but after New Zealand Rugby announced they had invited 26 candidates to apply for their coaching ranks, many suggested Rennie might be a strong contender.

Speaking after being officially unveiled as the new Wallabies head coach, Rennie told rugby.com.au there had been interest from this side of the Tasman but not until after his mind was all but made up.

"I'm a proud Kiwi but the big thing is I've been talking to Australia for a lot of months and the All Blacks interest came in late in the piece and by that stage...we were really excited about the opportunity to go to Australia," Rennie said.

The deal will keep Rennie in charge of the Wallabies until the 2023 World Cup in France.

Rennie coached the Chiefs to back-to-back titles in his first two years at the helm of the Super Rugby franchise, becoming the first first-year coach to win a title.

After six seasons in charge of the club, Rennie moved on to take the reins with the Glasgow Warriors on a three-year deal. He will honour the remainder of his contract before joining the Wallabies in July next year.

Rennie will become the second Kiwi to coach the Wallabies, after Robbie Deans held the reins from 2008-2013, and admitted his appointment might not be the most popular choice right now.

Dave Rennie will take over as Wallabies coach in July next year. Photo / Photosport

"I think Australians want their national team coached by an Australian and I'm okay with that," he said.

"Hopefully, they're feeling that way because they care about Aussie rugby and all I can say is everywhere I've gone I've immersed myself in the community and the culture.

"I guess we'll be judged by what we do as opposed to what I say now but I can assure you that I care about the future of Australian rugby, going to work really hard to get a strong connection with the Super Rugby coaches and a national age-grade coaches to ensure we've got good young talent through and good pathways for them."

Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle said: "This is a massive coup for Australian Rugby, Dave Rennie was the clear standout candidate for the job, and we're thrilled to have secured his services."