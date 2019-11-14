Eddie Jones has once again shown off his sense of humour just weeks after his heartbreaking loss in the Rugby World Cup final.

During a Barbarians team meeting ahead of their match against Fiji on Saturday, the England coach joked with Springbok Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira – who played a big part in crushing the English scrum to help South Africa win the final – about the prop's shiny new watch.

"It's good to see 'Beast' here," said Jones, who is mentoring the Barbarians.

"Hey, look at the watch. See, that's what happens when you win the World Cup, you get a watch like that."

"You see my one," Jones added while showing off his own relatively modest watch to laughs from the players.

Eddie Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and The Beast 🇿🇦 meeting in camp after being opponents in the @rugbyworldcup Final...



There’s something The Beast has that Eddie likes...⌚️



Definitely worth a watch 👀😉#Baabaas #rugby #rugbyunited #RWC2019 🏉 pic.twitter.com/2iSIzZBM32 — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) November 12, 2019

The Barbarians squad features three players from the Springbok side who beat England 32-12 in the final, including centre Lukhanyo Am and winger Makazole Mapimpi.

Despite his comic relief, a devastated Jones admitted this week that the final still sticks in his mind, saying he made mistakes in the final.

"I haven't watched it and I probably won't watch it," the Australian coach told the Telegraph.

"It's replayed every day. Every time I wake up the World Cup is there in front of me.

"But I know in my head where we could have probably made improvements.

"One of the areas was that I probably made a mistake in terms of selection. That's all with the benefit of hindsight, but I should probably have refreshed the team for the final.

"Apart from that, it was one of those days. Sometimes they start the game brilliantly and things come off for them.

"We start the game a little bit off, lacking a tiny bit of energy because we'd played four big games in a row. That's the reality of it – we just came unstuck."