The Rugby World Cup didn't only capture the attention of sports fans, with a new survey showing that many viewers didn't keep their eye on the ball as the world's hunkiest rugby players battled for supremacy.

Liverugbytickets.co.uk asked audiences from around the world to vote for their favourite rugby hotties — and you may be surprised by the results.

So while South Africa may have won the cup, who have the public named as their winners for best looking?

Who knew the hottest Italians were actually Kiwis? Photo / Getty

Kiwi Jayden Hayward, who plays for Italy, garnered 79 per cent of the votes and topped the table with his rugged good-looks, on-trend beard and piercing eyes. Mamma mia!

Anglo-Saxon angles from George Ford. Photo / Getty

England's George Ford, who tormented the All Blacks with his kicking game, claims second place with 77 per cent of the votes – the first-five's classically English look and baby blue eyes sending pulses racing.

Codie Taylor is red hot. Photo / Getty

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor is third on the list. Giving hope to front-rowers everywhere, Taylor might just be the hottest thing to come out of Levin since Suzy Clarkson.

Should of been higher tbh. Photo / Getty

Smouldering Springbok Damian de Allende came in at number four, giving the world champ something else to celebrate as he wanders the high veldt, being ridiculously good looking.

Dean Budd looking 'al dente' in a recent photoshoot. Photo / Getty

Kiwi Dean Budd, who like Hayward plys his trade for the Italians, came in at number 9. It's a long way from Whangarei to Treviso but it's easy to see why this Northland boy is a hit with his cheeky curls and winning smile.

Vinaka Fiji, for blessing us with Ben Volavola. Photo / Getty

Coming in at number 18 is Ben Volavola, the flying Fijian who played in New Zealand for North Harbour and the Crusaders. Unfortunately, for anyone who has their eyes on the fine first-five, he is shacked up with Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. No try.

All Black fans might be disappointed not to see a stronger showing from our boys (no SBW?), especially after a Japanese magazine named Beauden Barrett as one of the three best-looking players at the tournament, but the heartthrobs of the ABs are sure to retain a faithful following at home.

Roll on 2023.

