The Wallabies are set to face a gruelling review following their early exit from the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Australia announced that the comprehensive review will take place over the next month, which will involve interviewing all test players and staff.

The review, which will encompass the failed World Cup campaign as well as other internationals, will be headed by a three-person panel comprising of former Wallaby and cricket administrator Pat Howard, four-time Olympic rower Bo Hanson and Wallabies great Nathan Sharpe.

Rugby Australia director Scott Johnson will also work alongside the panel.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle says the panel will offer a "well-rounded perspective" on the state of the game in Australia.

"[They] will offer significant expertise and experience from both within and outside the sport and from both an on and off-field perspective.

"Having these three individuals leading the process will provide a well-rounded perspective on the Wallabies program and enable us to take forward any key learnings for delivery into the major tournament preparations of all of our national teams over the next four-year cycle."

Wallabies players dejected after losing to Wales. Photo / Photosport

According to AAP, the review will consider "coaching, planning, athletic performance, campaign preparation, team cohesion and selection processes".

The review will be run separately to the process of appointing Michael Cheika's replacement for the next Wallabies coach.

That process looks set to be another long and drawn-out affair, with the Wallabies likely to get the coaching leftovers as the All Blacks also look to find a new coach.

It was widely believed that Rugby Australia were targetting Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie.

However, the former Chiefs coach was one of the many names invited by NZ Rugby to apply for the head coaching role and he said he was "humbled" by the approach.