Departing All Blacks second five-eighth Sonny Bill Williams has posted a cute video returning to his children after the Rugby World Cup.

Williams has posted a video on Twitter arriving back in Auckland after eight weeks away from his children.

His daughter Aisha rushes to greet him, while toddler Zaid plays. His eldest daughter Imaan joined him in Japan for the final stages of the tournament.

"8 weeks & she still remembered me," the All Black tweeted.

Williams arrived home with the All Blacks on Tuesday following the side's third placed finish at the Rugby World Cup.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child due next year.

Alhamdulillah it’s good to be home. Mashaallah this boy has grown so much in the last 8 weeks. Daddy’s boy ❤️🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/DkU1kn1LZr — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 6, 2019

The bronze final vivctory over Wales was his final test for the All Blacks and he is reportedly set to sign a $10m deal with Canadian rugby league side the Toronto Wolfpack.

Earlier in the year, Williams proved for a big guy he's light on his feet when surprising his kids during the Rugby Championship.