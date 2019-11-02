Prince Harry has been snapped in the stands as England take on South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

Watching alongside Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, the prince is representing Britain's royal family.

Prior to kick-off, Prince Harry delivered a message of support to the England side from the Queen.

"Your performances during the tournament have delighted supporters, and inspired many people throughout the country," the Queen said.

"I send my congratulations to the England team, management and support staff on reaching the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final, together with my very best wishes for a memorable and successful match."

Prince Harry speaks with Brett Gosper Chief Executive Officer of World Rugby. Photo / Getty

The Duke of Sussex's good luck message also featured son Archie dressed in an England shirt.

When asked about the video, England flanker Sam Underhill said it was a "nice touch".

"He sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive," Underhill said.

"He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch. I'm still waiting on my personal message!"

Meghan Markle has since revealed she's watching the final from home with Archie. She told The Telegraph the five-month-old Prince will be suitably dressed as they watch from Frogmore Cottage before the family take a six-week work break for some "family time".