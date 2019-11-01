After almost two months away at the Rugby World Cup, the All Blacks finally got to spend time with the families after the bronze medal match last night.

Steve Hansen's side finished the World Cup on somewhat of a high after crashing out to England in last Saturday's semifinal defeat.

They produced a fine six-try performance to beat Wales 40-17 and claim the bronze medal match in Tokyo last night.

Beauden Barrett's wife Hannah shared an image on Instagram of the three Barrett brothers along with their partners and their parents.

Advertisement

"Forever proud," she posted.

After the match, the children of a number of players took to the field and run around the Tokyo Stadium pitch.

Kieran Read, Ben Smith and Sonny Bill Williams shared moments with their children after the pair played their final tests for New Zealand.

For Read it was his 127th test in black while Smith ran out in his 84th test.

The Highlanders player celebrated the occasion with two tries to finish with 39 test tries, sixth of the all-time list for New Zealand players.

Williams, who along with Read won the last two World Cup titles, also celebrated his final test with his children and also gave a souvenir to a young Japanese supporter.

Prop Nepo Laulala with his daughter after the All Blacks victory over Wales in the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final match. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks captain Kieran Read with his children after the side's victory over Wales in the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final match. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks wing Ben Smith with his children, Annabelle and Walter, after the side's victory over Wales in the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final match. Photo / Mark Mitchell